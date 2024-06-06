Exposing pro-Hamas leaders across Canada

Who are the anti-Israel/pro-Hamas leaders spearheading the movement in Montreal, as well as in Toronto and Ottawa? This investigation has uncovered and exposed three key individuals, shedding light on their true identities and activities.

After Oct. 7, an antisemitic movement began spreading across the country, orchestrated by the radical left to gain ground and new followers. In the aftermath of the shocking massacre in Israel, which claimed over 1000 lives and resulted in numerous hostages being taken, radical activists worldwide have taken to the streets.

These activists are radicalizing individuals into the ‘pro-Palestinian’ movement, which, at its core, harbours a deep-seated hatred for Israel and calls for the destruction of Zionists—in other words, Jews. This movement should be recognized for what it truly is: anti-Israel and anti-Jewish. Many of these activists support communism, endorse the terrorist organization Hamas, and express hatred toward Western countries like Canada and the U.S.

Mahmoud Khalil led a chant outside a human rights monument that praised Mohammad Deif, the Hamas commander credited for orchestrating the attacks against Israel over the weekend.



MORE: https://t.co/kGFPeGcnl7 pic.twitter.com/gIGxyL25Xf — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 13, 2023

These activists call for intifada while simultaneously demanding a ceasefire, revealing their extreme contradictions. Historically, intifadas have led to significant violence and chaos. Currently, these activists are occupying university campuses, obstructing railways, roads, banks, and businesses.

Jewish students have reported harassment, intimidation, and stalking on campuses. The lack of police response has emboldened these individuals to continue their disruptive activities, causing more damage to public and private properties in various cities.

La police de Laval a arreté Bara Abuhamed mardi pour «attroupement illégal» et «voie de fait sur un agent de la paix». https://t.co/pin5gyut1h pic.twitter.com/lZzSbwGtuI — DERNIÈRE HEURE (@infocovid_19) December 29, 2023

In Montreal, three main leaders have emerged: Iyad Abuhamed, Bara Abuhamed, and Mahmoud Khalil. Bara Abuhamed, a Concordia student since 2016, has posted extreme anti-Israel sentiments on social media. Iyad Abuhamed has made numerous antisemitic remarks during demonstrations. Mahmoud Khalil has led marches, used illegal smoke bombs, and posted pro-Hamas content.

Le Journal a également trouvé des publications sur Twitter datant de 2014 dans lesquelles un compte au nom de Bara Abuhamed écrit «Mort à Israël [...] tuez les tous». pic.twitter.com/beAh94Pqlb — J-François Cloutier (@VraiJFCloutier) December 29, 2023

It’s time to stop this madness. This is especially urgent as Immigration Minister Marc Miller has announced plans to quintuple the number of refugee claims Canada will accept. Let’s stand together to end this madness and ensure the safety and integrity of our communities.