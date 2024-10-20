Exposing the TRUTH about Montreal homeless encampments: where is all the funding going?

Canada, it’s time to face the truth. The hypocrisy and incompetence of our leaders, particularly Prime Minister Trudeau, are driving our country into the ground. Despite billions of dollars being poured into shelters and emergency aid programs, homelessness is skyrocketing.

Since the "dark period" of Trudeau’s oppressive COVID restrictions, Canada’s social and economic conditions have unraveled. Homeless encampments and rampant drug addiction have become normalized, with access to essential services deteriorating.

SHOCKING: Homeless encampments in Montreal, QC are growing rapidly.



City workers have told me they regularly have to clean up human feces.



Mental illness, along with drug and alcohol abuse, is widespread.



Stay tuned for my exclusive interviews at https://t.co/b58M8YaM0N pic.twitter.com/hxAntJDVte — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 5, 2024

The influx of illegal immigration, once funnelled through Roxham Road, has shifted to airports in Montreal and Toronto following its 2023 closure. Tens of thousands of illegal immigrants have been treated like royalty—housed in hotels with meals, all paid for by Canadian taxpayers—while our own homeless are forced to live in tents and public parks.

Adding to this crisis, Trudeau’s government has encouraged drug consumption, providing safe injection sites and crack pipes at taxpayers' expense, exacerbating the addiction and mental health epidemic. Meanwhile, inflation is out of control, housing is unattainable, and our healthcare system is collapsing.

Our cities are littered with waste, excrement, and used syringes, turning once-pristine parks into dangerous zones. Montreal is beginning to resemble a public dump. Despite millions being earmarked for the homeless, the situation worsens. Are these funds truly reaching those in need, or is there corruption at play?

Canada, once a thriving nation, is now in a state of psychological, economic, and physical distress. It’s time to take action. Sign the petition at FixOurCities.com and help restore our country.