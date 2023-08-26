BREAKING: Extremists threaten my Wellington book launch; Maori warriors save the day

By Avi Yemini Meet Avi Yemini on his book tour in Auckland, Wellington or Melbourne! GET TICKETS! By Avi Yemini Secure your copy of Avi's new book today! ORDER NOW!

I’m in New Zealand for the launch of my book, “A Rebel From the Start”. Last night’s event in Auckland was amazing, packed with freedom-loving Kiwis and we stayed late into the night.

But when I finally headed to bed at 2 a.m. I checked my email and my heart sank: the Wellington Cathedral of St Paul where we had rented a hall for tonight’s event had received threats of violence from left-wing activists. The church was terrified and they panicked. They cancelled the event that we had been planning for months.

And instead of just admitting they were scared, they tried to blame me and my views — even though they knew exactly who I was when we booked the venue, and my views haven’t changed! But how do you find a new venue for hundreds of people on just a few hours notice? Well, this is New Zealand. And one thing Maoris are known for is being warriors. So we asked our friend, Pastor Brian Tamaki, if he could help us move our Wellington event to the Destiny Church in the city. And they agreed, saving the day!

The book launch will now proceed at the Destiny Church at 478 Jackson Street Petone, in Lower Hutt. And we will have at least six professional security guards. (If you’re in Wellington, or even a few hours’ drive away, please come — we’ve got to show these left-wing thugs that we cannot be scared away. The book launch starts at 7!)

Threatening a book launch with violence is no better than burning a book. It’s barbaric. And threatening a church is even lower. This meets the dictionary definition of terrorism: violence, or the threat of violence, to achieve political goals. This is starting to be a pattern in New Zealand.

A few months ago, a British advocate for women’s rights, Posie Parker, was physically assaulted by left-wing activists while on tour in New Zealand. Police stood by doing nothing, and it was only after a public outcry that they finally pressed charges.

It’s almost as if the New Zealand government condones violence — if it is against their political enemies. That’s why it’s so important that New Zealand politicians condemn this political terrorism and that New Zealand police and prosecutors investigate the threateners.

CRY HARDER HAHAHA pic.twitter.com/aj4BZ5NpfG — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) August 25, 2023

Jacinda Ardern illegally tried to keep me out of the country; we had to sue to get in. It would be a terrible look for the government to wink at street gangs trying to accomplish the same thing through force. I have no doubt that the regime media in New Zealand are going to somehow blame the victim here, and actually side with the left-wing extremists.

After all, it was a pressure campaign from the New Zealand Herald that originally convinced Ardern to illegally block me from entering the country. Be prepared for newspaper articles defending the threats and celebrating this censorship.

All of which is exactly why we absolutely MUST proceed with this event tonight. New Zealanders stand for freedom of speech and freedom of assembly. We cannot reward violent threats. I’ll keep you posted on this breaking story.