WATCH: Ezra DESTROYS the 'woke right' in scathing interview

Ezra Levant notes a shift in the North American right, which historically was pro-Semitic.

Growing up Jewish in rural Alberta, Ezra felt comfortable in conservative spaces, viewing antisemitism as a "leftist mind virus."

Recently, prominent right-wing figures like Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens have voiced anti-Israel or antisemitic opinions, alongside "anti-Western" stances on issues such as Sharia Law and U.S. involvement in WWII. Ezra finds this "discombobulating" and "unconservative."

Will Chamberlain, from the Article Three Project and Edmund Burke Foundation, suggests this shift is due to the Trump administration's success, leaving content creators on the right with less to discuss, leading them to seek controversial topics for engagement.

He also posits that commentators are struggling with "cognitive dissonance" when their predictions about Trump's policies (e.g., Iran strikes) are disproven.

Ezra and Chamberlain also discuss potential foreign influence, noting that Qatar has invested in U.S. influence industries and that Lauren Chen was allegedly paid by Russia to tweet anti-Trump sentiments.

They also consider the role of foreign bot farms in subtly shifting narratives by boosting certain content, leading to "audience capture" for figures like Candace Owens.

Chamberlain characterizes the phenomenon as the "anti-Zionist right," whose core thesis has been disproven by the Trump administration's successful pro-Zionist policies while simultaneously addressing domestic issues.