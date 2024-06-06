Ezra Levant and Gavin McInnes on Freedom Convoy, Freeland's flaws

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

On the June 5 edition of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra sat down with Gavin McInnes, an old Rebel News friend, for an in-depth conversation. McInnes, the founder of Vice, now with Censored TV, was set to receive an award for his freedom-oriented comedy, only for that to be shut down early.

Part of the pair's discussion focused on farmer-led protests against emissions cuts being imposed on nations by global agendas.

The farmers, McInnes said, seem to be inspired by Canada's Freedom Convoy protest — something Rebel News helped bring to light.

"We had 400,000,000 views and impressions, which was like years' worth for us," Levant replied, noting that mainstream journalists were afraid cover the story despite its peaceful nature.

"Your journalists were attacked," McInnes recalled, referring to Rebel reporter Alexa Lavoie being shot at point-blank range by an officer's crowd-control weapon.

Another prominent incident Levant recalled was from January 2024, when Rebel reporter David Menzies attempted to ask Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland about Canada's stance on the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, only for Freeland's police detail to bump into Menzies and accuse him of assault.

The conversation then shifted to the many antics of Freeland, like her clipping her toenails in Parliament, her strange twitching and her grandfather's connections to a Ukrainian Nazi-run newspaper.

