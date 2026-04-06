EZRA LEVANT | Are Canadians even a little ungrateful to the United States?

About this Episode

It’s not often that Canadians are forced to look in the mirror on foreign policy. We prefer to think of ourselves as helpful, principled and engaged. But lately, that image is getting harder to maintain, especially when compared to the outsized role played by the United States.

Take the tensions in the Strait of Hormuz. As threats to global oil shipping intensify, the U.S. has once again stepped in to patrol one of the world’s most critical waterways. But this time, Washington isn’t just acting, it’s asking. Asking allies to contribute, even symbolically, to a shared problem.

And what’s the response? A collective shrug.

If you want to watch the video versions of these podcasts, make sure to begin your free RebelNewsPlus trial by subscribing at http://www.RebelNewsPlus.com.