Will Poilievre 'name and shame' businesses abusing the immigration system?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on the Liberals to put young Canadians first over temporary foreign workers.
During a Mississauga press conference, Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant asked Pierre Poilievre if he would "name and shame" businesses prioritizing temporary foreign workers over young Canadians.
Levant proposed actions for the Conservative leader, such as a Tim Hortons event or writing to their board, amid criticism that the company extensively employs temporary foreign workers.
"There's no downside to these companies hiring foreign workers. But if there was a PR downside, patriotic Canadians said, 'this is enough' ... would you consider naming and shaming in the public domain abusers of the temporary foreign worker program?" Ezra asked.
"Yes," Poilievre replied, noting fellow Conservative MP and Shadow Immigration Minister Michelle Rempel Garner has already begun publicizing companies taking advantage of the program.
Are Conservatives willing to name and shame companies abusing Canada's temporary foreign worker program, @EzraLevant asks @PierrePoilievre.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 3, 2025
"Yes," he replies, highlighting current efforts from immigration critic @MichelleRempel Garner. The program "has to end," Garner adds. pic.twitter.com/GZljLe4EoK
This query concerns a TFW restaurant manager role at Tim Hortons in Singhampton, Ontario, advertised at $36/hour. A similar job posting for Gravenhurst, Ontario, is advertised at $25.10/hour.
Since May, ten low-wage job postings for the company have been added to the government's public job bank.
The Conservative leader condemned the Liberals for allowing youth unemployment to skyrocket as huge numbers of temporary foreign workers enter Canada. Meanwhile, Canada lost over 40,000 jobs in July, with youth employment (15-24) at 53.6%, the lowest since November 1998.
"The Liberals have to answer, why is it that they are shutting our own youth out of jobs and replacing them with low-wage, temporary foreign workers from poor countries who are ultimately being exploited," Poilievre said.
A recent CIBC report said youth unemployment in Canada is now at 'recessionary' levels.
Ezra Levant
Rebel Commander
Ezra Levant is the founder and owner of Rebel News and the host of The Ezra Levant Show. He is the author of multiple best-selling books, including Ethical Oil, The Libranos, China Virus, and most recently, Trudeau's Secret Plan.