Harris or Trump? Ezra Levant asks Venice Beach who they're voting for

Ezra Levant asked people in Venice Beach, California whether they're voting for Donald Trump or Kamala Harris and why during last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show.

While southern California is typically known as a hub for Democrats, a number of individuals in Venice Beach expressed support for the former president.

"Trump 2024 baby," said one young man. "I think it was a better America when he was elected. I think he's for the people," he said.

The young man's friend said he was voting for Harris because he opposes Trump's policy of building a border wall. "I don't think we need to spend billions of dollars on a wall," he said.

Another man who said he was voting for Trump was disapproving of Harris' lack of sincerity and ability to communicate. "I think she's been a litigator for her entire career, so she says whatever she needs to say to win," he said.

Unsurprisingly, many Venice Beach residents said they support Vice President Harris. "She believes in everything I believe in," said one man.

Another man who said he was voting for Harris said that Trump is a "prejudice-a** white man."

The two presidential candidates are currently neck-and-neck in the polls as the race to the White House reaches its final stages.