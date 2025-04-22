Ezra Levant breaks down lawsuit against Liberal Party operatives

On Monday's live stream, Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant discussed his new lawsuit launched against the Liberal Party and two of its operatives.

Levant filed the lawsuit after the unknown Liberal Party staffers reportedly planted buttons displaying 'MAGA-style' messaging at a conservative conference in an effort to smear Pierre Poilievre.

One of the buttons displayed the message "Make Canada Great Again," which is a phrase that was trademarked by Levant in 2016 during Donald Trump's rise to political prominence.

Ezra Levant just sued Mark Carney and his Dirty Tricksters!



Mark Carney keeps getting away with things. Because really, who’s going to hold him to account — the mainstream media? Elections Canada?https://t.co/rzTD9SiPwF — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 21, 2025

The two operatives reportedly planted buttons with messages like "Stop the Steal" at the Canada Strong and Free Networking (CSFN) Conference in Ottawa earlier this month.

Following the revelation Liberal Party staffers were behind the buttons, Mark Carney announced that he would be "re-assigning" the individuals to new roles rather than firing them.

Levant condemned the Liberal Party for engaging in such dishonest behaviour in an attempt to influence a critical federal election.

"They knew what they were doing," he said. "Their plan was to make it look like Pierre Poilievre was a mini-MAGA, Maple MAGA, mini-Trump, poodle."

"It just so happened that they were using a brand that I owned. And I spent thousands of dollars on that brand," Levant added.

The lawsuit seeks $100,000 in damages for the unauthorized use of Levant's trademark message. The Rebel News publisher also hopes that the lawsuit will unmask the Liberal Party operatives behind the smear campaign.