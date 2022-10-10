Ezra Levant meets Callum Smiles, Rebel's newest UK-based reporter

E-transfer (Canada):

Ezra Levant jumped on a plane after almost two years of Trudeau’s lockdown tyranny kept him grounded. The first place Ezra wanted to go was just across the pond to chase up the shocking case of Gabbie Burnett in Aberdeen, Scotland.

Ezra took the opportunity to catch up with some of the Rebel News UK team and Rebel's newest journalist, Callum Smiles.

Callum Smiles is a journalist who has been covering the anti-lockdown and freedom movements for quite some time. He's a trained actor, rugby enthusiast and Rebel's newest UK-based journalist.

Ezra and Callum met for the first time to get to know one another and film this interview in in Stonehaven, Scotland on October 8. If you want to see more from Callum and the UK team, head on over to www.UKReporters.co.uk.