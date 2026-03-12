EZRA LEVANT | Carney continues Trudeau’s war on free speech in Canada

About this Episode

Mark Carney has picked up the censorship baton that Justin Trudeau first wielded, and the consequences for free speech are already visible. At Rebel News, we've seen firsthand how independent voices are targeted.

Tonight's guest Andrew Laughton and Rebel News were both banned from federal leadership debates in 2019: a battle we fought in court and miraculously won. But by 2021, the government had reverse engineered a new, more legally defensible ban. Yet against all odds, we prevailed again.

These battles illustrate a critical truth: independent media, civil liberties groups and the public must remain vigilant. We have consistently been at the pointy edge of the spear, challenging government overreach, holding politicians accountable, and reporting perspectives mainstream outlets ignore.

