EZRA LEVANT | Carney unveils ‘sovereign wealth fund’ — except Canada has no wealth

About this episode

Tonight, Mark Carney announces a new sovereign wealth fund for Canada. There is just one problem: unlike the countries that typically create such funds, Canada has no sovereign wealth to deploy — only more than $1 trillion in federal debt.

Plus, nearly every line of Carney’s announcement comes with a catch.

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