Ezra Levant: ‘Fact-checkers’ race to refute meme showing steady sea level at Sydney Harbor
'We've learned that fact-checkers are funded by the Pentagon, which I think is really creepy,' said Ezra.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed how an array of internet 'fact-checkers' have pounced on a meme that allegedly shows a steady sea level at Sydney Harbor in Australia.
As stated by Ezra, "It's surprisingly hard to find this meme if you search for it actually. I went to Google, which was probably my first mistake, and the first ten items are actually rebuttals to the meme. You can't find the meme, but the first ten things you see are, 'it's false, it's false'. Well let me read what's supposedly false before you tell me it's false."
Ezra went on to say, "We've learned that fact-checkers are funded by the Pentagon, which I think is really creepy...that's really weird that the Pentagon, which is supposed to be fighting bad guys in other countries, is fighting ideas in American and Canadian elections."
"We know at Rebel News we were fact-checked by the U.S. Department of the Navy by military contractors at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. It's so weird, and the only way I can explain that, I don't think anyone from Rebel News has ever even been to Arkansas, is it was probably just a quid pro quo done for Canada. Trudeau probably didn't want to be seen getting Canadian spies to spy on us, so he probably said to America, 'Can you spy on Rebel News?'"
- By Ezra Levant
