EZRA LEVANT | From UK cell to U.S. Capitol: Tommy Robinson hits Congress

About this Episode

A year can change everything in politics ... and in persecution.

Twelve months ago, Tommy Robinson was sitting in solitary confinement inside a UK prison, facing blatant institutional hostility. There was misconduct from prison authorities, breathless media attacks and yet another arrest ... this time under the UK’s Terrorism Act. Lawfare was in full force but his supporters used crowdfunding to help fund his legal fight.

Fast forward to today, and the picture looks very different.

If you want to watch the video versions of these podcasts, make sure to begin your free RebelNewsPlus trial by subscribing at http://www.RebelNewsPlus.com.