Arson cover-up: Ezra Levant has 20 questions for Toronto Police

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

On Tuesday Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant went to the scene of a seemingly suspicious fire at the Jewish Leo Baeck Day School. Police later put out a statement saying in part that there were "no suspicious circumstances noted at the scene."

In response, Levant raised these 20 questions for police:

1. You say the arsonist is a homeless man and that there's no evidence he's motivated by hate. That implies you know who he is and spoke to him. Is that true?

2. If you did speak with him, did you arrest him? What's his name and age? Is he a Canadian citizen? Does he have a criminal record?

3. If you didn't arrest him, why not? If he's homeless as you allege, he shouldn't be hard to find. What's the status of the man hunt?

4. Your statement only says that a storage shed caught fire. Why didn't you say that the school was burned, too? And how exactly did the three plate glass windows get smashed?

5. The school has three security cameras right overhead where the arson took place. Have you reviewed those tapes? If not, why not?

6. A neighbour showed us his home security camera footage of the suspect. Have you interviewed all the neighbours yet? If not, why not? Do you have their security camera footage? If not, why not?

Watch as @EzraLevant uncovers the truth, step by step, in the arson attack on a Toronto Jewish school, including the incredible moment when a neighbour offers us security camera footage of the arsonist himself!



FULL REPORT: https://t.co/PkBVePNu7Y pic.twitter.com/fOeuKjATXk — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 30, 2024

7. Why have you not released any video footage to ask the public for help to find the arsonist? Do you not want him found? Or have you found him, but want to keep his identity a secret? If so, why?

8. The neighbour we spoke with says the arsonist had NOT been sleeping in the utility shed, as you claim. The neighbour told us that this morning at 3:05 a.m. was the first time the arsonist appeared. On what basis do you claim the arsonist had been living in a shed behind the school?

9. It's been around 30 degrees Celsius every day this week. Inside a small shed would be 40 degrees or more, even at night. Are you sure you're not just making it up that a homeless man was living in the shed? What proof do you have?

10. The neighbour's videotape shows the suspect arriving at 3:05 a.m., walking with purpose — not what you might expect from a homeless man. He's carrying things in his hands. He stops to look behind him (perhaps to see if he's being followed) and then he proceeds quickly to the school. Minutes later, the fire is started and your officers arrive shortly thereafter. How is this behaviour more suggestive of an accidental homeless fire, rather than a planned and executed arson attack?

11. Why did you announce that this was not a hate crime, when by your own statement you had not finished your investigation? When do you expect to finish it?

12. On what basis did the Hate Crime Unit declare that this wasn't antisemitism? Did they even attend at the scene of the crime? What evidence did they consider?

13. Why hasn't the Toronto Fire Department put out a statement? Do they agree with your statement that this was just an accident? Do they think that any fuel or other accelerant was involved? Have they even been on the scene?

14. Did you ever recover what the suspect was bringing to the scene of the crime? What was it?

15. What instructions did the Police Chief Myron Demkiw give to you in issuing this statement? What other senior brass, or political officials, or members of the general community were involved in drafting this statement?

16. Liberal MP Ya'ara Saks retweeted the Toronto Police statement within minutes of it being published, which is uncharacteristic of her slothful office. What communications have you had with her or other Liberals about this police investigation?

17. Yesterday you downplayed the arson of a school bus with Jewish school signage on it. Are you under instructions to hide or downplay the antisemitic crime wave in Toronto?

18. Will you have a press conference about these issues, and take questions? If not, why not?

19. Toronto Police have shown a great permissiveness towards pro-Hamas protests, including activists blocking roads to Jewish residential communities, protesting outside synagogues, and a months-long illegal encampment at the University of Toronto. Why would any Jew — or any other Canadian concerned about antisemitism — trust you?

20. If you're willing to cover up this arson, how many other cover-ups are you engaged in?