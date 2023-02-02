Ezra Levant: Ideas once deemed 'disinformation' are turning out to be true

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed how a number of theories and ideas that were once deemed outlandish or conspiratorial by the mainstream media and government actually turned out to be true.

As stated by Ezra, "So many of the things that are being spoken about by conventional wisdom today were considered radical and illegal misinformation just years or even months ago."

Speaking about comments made by a CBC host about Russia potentially being behind Canada's Freedom Convoy, Ezra said, "Now the establishment loves vaccines, and they'll tell misinformation and disinformation to get you to buy vaccines and take vaccines. And the establishment hates the truckers in part because the truckers were against forced vaccines."

He went on to say, "And the new official message track of course for the past year is that the Ukraine war and Vladimir Putin are central to our lives. So the perfect storm was gathering, connecting all three of these things, vaccines, truckers, and Vladimir Putin. So obviously the CBC put it all together in this perfect comment."

