Ezra Levant joins Ann Coulter to explain why Poilievre is the real deal

Rebel News boss Ezra Levant recently sat down with American political commentator Ann Coulter, telling the prominent conservative host about Pierre Poilievre and what Canada might look like if he were prime minister.

With Ezra recalling the viral interview of Poilievre turning the tables on a reporter while eating an apple, Ann called the interaction “brilliant,” and asked, “that's him?”

The incident was an excellent example of Poilievre challenging the media, Ezra added, noting the Conservative leader is not afraid of challenging reporters.

“Because he disparages the media and delights in it, I feel like I can trust him if he takes office not to be swayed by the front page of a left-wing newspaper,” the Rebel News publisher continued.

Conservatives in Canada are typically afraid of the “media party,” he said, explaining how the government funds a massive share of the media market and is less inclined to be critical of the regime.

“Imagine if PBS was larger than everything else combined [in the U.S.],” noted Ezra, likening Canadian state broadcaster CBC to America's public broadcaster. “Holy moly would that distort things.”

Watch Ezra's full interview with Ann on her Substack page, Unsafe.

GET YOUR COPY OF EZRA LEVANT'S NEW BOOK!