EZRA LEVANT | Kingston city council overrules residents to rename Indian Road

About this Episode

Kingston city council voted 8 to 5 on Tuesday night to rename the street Aki Road, after the Ojibway word for land or earth. The adjacent Indian Road Park will become Old Amino Park. Two brand new names that almost no one in Kingston had ever heard before Tuesday.

If you want to watch the video versions of these podcasts, make sure to begin your free RebelNewsPlus trial by subscribing at http://www.RebelNewsPlus.com.