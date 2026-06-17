EZRA LEVANT | Kingston city council overrules residents to rename Indian Road

Ezra Levant
  |   June 17, 2026

About this Episode

Kingston city council voted 8 to 5 on Tuesday night to rename the street Aki Road, after the Ojibway word for land or earth. The adjacent Indian Road Park will become Old Amino Park. Two brand new names that almost no one in Kingston had ever heard before Tuesday.

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