EZRA LEVANT | Line by line, Carney’s Iran rhetoric unravels fast

About this Episode

When Mark Carney spoke about Iran this week, he opened with what sounded like clarity. Canada, he said, supports efforts to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and threatening international peace. That’s a straightforward position. After all, Iran has boasted, according to U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, of being capable of producing 11 nuclear bombs. The regime has spent 47 years chanting “death to America” and funding proxy wars across the Middle East.

So far, so realistic.

But Carney quickly pivoted. He lamented the “failure of the international order”. Decades of UN resolutions, sanctions and the work of the International Atomic Energy Agency, all unable to stop Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Fair enough. The United Nations has indeed proven powerless to restrain a theocratic dictatorship.

And then came the twist: Carney criticized the United States and Israel for acting without engaging the UN or consulting allies, “including Canada.”

Consulting Canada? On a covert strike against a regime that has been attacking American interests since 1979, from the Tehran hostage crisis to the 1983 Beirut barracks bombing? The idea that Washington would pause to brief Ottawa is fanciful. Especially when Carney himself has mused about distancing Canada from the United States while deepening ties with China.

