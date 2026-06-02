EZRA LEVANT | More committees won’t solve Canada’s antisemitism crisis, despite what Mark Carney wants you to believe

About this Episode

Tonight on the Ezra Levant Show: Prime Minister Mark Carney has finally admitted what Jewish Canadians have been screaming for months. Canada is in the middle of a full-blown antisemitism crisis. Then, in the very next breath, he announced another useless committee. We’ll also catch up with JCCF lawyer James Manson, who just testified with Lisa Bildy and Mark Joseph on the serious free speech dangers in Carney’s Bill C-9.

In a tightly scripted, carefully stage-managed speech at a synagogue on Monday, Carney finally said the quiet part out loud. "Across our country," Carney said, "antisemitism has surged to levels not seen in the post-war period." He admitted Jews make up just one per cent of the population yet face more than two-thirds of all religion-motivated hate crimes.

For a moment, it sounded like a Prime Minister preparing to act. Carney painted a grim picture of a country where Jewish schools are shot at, synagogues are firebombed, and Jewish students are driven from campus.

Then reality set in. The speech wasn't broadcast live in full, wasn't delivered in Parliament, and wasn't open to media scrutiny. Reporters, including Rebel News, were locked out while a hand-picked audience watched another carefully managed Liberal production.

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