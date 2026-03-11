EZRA LEVANT | Nearly a year after Carney's election, Canada remains in crisis

About this Episode

Next month marks the one-year anniversary of the Mark Carney Liberals winning the federal election — time sure flies when you're not having fun.

So many Canadians, especially baby boomers, bought the hype: Carney as the adult in the room dealing with Donald Trump on trade, and the strongman against the “existential threat” of China.

Eleven months on, and we've got no trade deal with our biggest partner in sight. Carney seems to go out of his way to provoke Trump—recognizing the fake state of Palestine, flipping five positions on the Iranian war in five days.

