Ezra Levant: 'Only' Nigel Farage can win Reform UK civil war

Reform UK has broken out in a civil war, with Nigel Farage's leadership of the party being challenged by outspoken MP Rupert Lowe, who has now been suspended by the party over allegations of threats against the party's chairman.

But rumours persist that a split could also exist behind the scenes over support, or lack thereof, for Tommy Robinson, the controversial activist and independent journalist.

Ezra Levant joined Dan Wootton Outspoken to discuss how Robinson fits in the picture and ultimately what the best result for the Reform party is.

“I don't think [Nigel Farage] should embrace Tommy Robinson,” Ezra said, explaining that Robinson is “tough to embrace, especially for a political party that's trying to win a majority.”

Farage is perhaps the “only one who can beat the establishment parties,” he added, recalling his victory in pushing Brexit. “I think he could show a little more courage,” Ezra continued, suggesting the Reform leader would get “more support” if he showed “more boldness.”

“I admire Rupert Lowe, I love him. I just don't know if he's got the name and the reputation and the horsepower and connections — he's not a household name,” Ezra said about Farage's challenger.

Tommy Robinson, the Rebel News boss said, doesn't need to join Reform or become an MP; he “shines a light on things others don't” and “we should protect his civil rights and listen to some of the things he says.”

“I hate to see these men quarrel, but at the end of the day if I'm being a pragmatist, I think only Nigel can win.”