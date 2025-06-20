EZRA LEVANT | Ottawa’s $342M gun grab built on ghost data — while violent crime surges

About this Episode

New testimony reveals the Liberal "buyback" program is based on ownership estimates from a 13-year-old gun registry that Parliament ordered destroyed.

