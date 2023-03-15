Ezra Levant: 'Pastor Derek Reimer is out of jail!'

E-transfer (Canada):

"Well, Pastor Derek Reimer is out of jail," exclaimed Levant. "He was put in the maximum security remand center for heckling!"

On this episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Levant was joined by Ben Allison of JSS Barristers, who is also representing Pastor Derek Reimer in his fight against charges for protesting at a drag queen story time event at Seton Library in Calgary, AB.

"The mayor practically commands the police to do her bidding and they do it," said Levant towards Allison.

"This feels political. How has it been so far in the courts? Can you give us an update when you've been to court for Pastor Derek, who is there representing the government? Is it a criminal prosecutor? Is there a city lawyer? Who's there on the other side? And has politics entered into any of the conversations, including with the justice of the peace, who granted him bail?"

Allision responded to Levant by saying:

In terms of who is involved on the court appearances thus far, it's frankly, very early on in these proceedings. Most court appearances that we've done are what I would call 'administrative appearances.' So their various crown prosecutors will speak to this matter. In terms of who's on for the city, there is a city lawyer. So there's two different and separate Crown offices who are involved because there's two distinct sets of charges, there's municipal bylaw offenses and then there's of course, allegations of crimes that are listed in the criminal code. In terms of politics, frankly, that's something that I'm not obligated to get involved in. And I've been able to steer clear. But in these very early proceedings, I don't know. Nothing's been political thus far.

Pastor Derek Reimer is represented by Ben Allison at JSS Barristers. His legal costs are covered by the registered Canadian charity, The Democracy Fund. To make a tax-deductible donation to Derek's legal fees, please visit www.SavePastorDerek.com.