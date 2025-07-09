Ezra Levant: Pro-Hamas street prayers about dominance, not devotion

On yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra Levant discussed the ruination being inflicted on Canadian society by the government's failed immigration policies—and whether or not it's too late to fight back.

What happened to Rebel’s Alexa Lavoie this week during her coverage of a pro-Hamas protest outside of a cathedral in Montreal is a perfect example, said Ezra. In their usual fashion, the protesters gathered en masse in a public prayer demonstration, blocking sidewalks and streets.

"There are a hundred or so Mosques in Montreal. This isn’t about praying, this is about asserting dominance in the public square, and showing who’s the boss—and the police are happy to help," said Ezra.

"The thing about the mass deportations in America is that they're scooping out illegals. It's really just a matter of logistics. The law is simple enough," he continued. "But what do you do in Canada when most of the pro-terrorist activists are either… woke white Canadians on the Left, or citizens who immigrated here and were naturalized, [who] came here through… the least restrictive immigration process in the world."

"I'm worried about it because we have a government that knows this will win it for them. It'll ruin the country, but they can preside over those ruins every day."