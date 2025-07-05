Ezra Levant: Proximity to the U.S. is Canada's greatest blessing

On yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, in honour of American Independence Day, Ezra Levant outlined the many ways Canada is fortunate to border on the United States.

"What a blessing, what an unearned blessing, to be literally next door to the world's largest, richest market," said Ezra. "And of course, so many American cultural values seep across our borders, to our benefit. It's not in our laws, it's not in our constitution, but by mere proximity to them, I think we have a stronger commitment to freedom of speech and the rule of law than we would have if we were far away."

Ezra pointed to Elon Musk—born in South Africa, raised in Canada, but who found his success in the United States.

"In Canada, politically, economically, scientifically, just think of the regulations and the taxes. I mean, they'd have him do a carbon emissions analysis of his rocket ships," said Ezra. "You think I'm kidding, but of course that's what they do."

"I guess what I'm saying is the United States feels like the last great hope for freedom and progress, not just for America but for all mankind," he went on. "Only America, with its combination of freedom, and property rights, and independent courts, and upward mobility for anyone based on merit, and a generally high-trust society… can feel safe dealing with strangers—whether it's just a pedestrian on the sidewalk or a man shaking your hand with a business deal. They've created something special over 400 years."