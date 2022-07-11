Ezra Levant questions Jean Charest on fake news, Trudeau's move to suppress 'misinformation'

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

“Can I ask you a question about fake news and disinformation?”

Rebel News was at last week's Western Standard Conservative Party of Canada leadership debate in Calgary and Rebel Commander, Ezra Levant (@EzraLevant) attended in person to investigate the free speech policies of the contenders.

In this video, Ezra questions former premier of Quebec Jean Charest on if he believes in the Trudeau government's push to identify “fake news” and force social media websites to change their algorithms to boost Liberal-approved sources and stories.

You can watch our live coverage of last Friday's event featuring Jean Charest, Roman Baber and Scott Aitchison by clicking here.

Absent from the evening hosted by the Standard's publisher Derek Fildebrandt (@Dfildebrandt) and held at the Petroleum Club was Dr. Leslyn Lewis and frontrunner Pierre Poilievre.