Trudeau set to sacrifice Canadian prosperity over porous borders

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, a long form interview with journalist John Robson on Donald Trump, the master negotiator.

The price of things, withstanding recessions, and succeeding in New York real estate means you have to be a deal maker. You have to be a negotiator.

Long before Trump was thought of as a politician, he was known as a master negotiator who would typically buy things in a distressed state and turn them around. Contrast that with Justin Trudeau, the VIP silver spoon kid who never negotiated a thing upon entering politics.

On November 25, President-elect Donald Trump threatened Canada with 25% tariffs because Canada failed to address its porous borders for years in any meaningful way.

"I think we should fix the border for its own sake. If it takes Donald Trump to sort of spark our attention, so be it," said Ezra Levant, publisher for Rebel News. "I think there's a way to respect ourselves, to have some dignity, to defend our sovereignty, but also do a deal with this consummate deal maker."

Trudeau scolds Americans for electing Donald Trump rather than "its first woman president.



"I want you to know that I am and always will be a proud feminist," the PM adds. pic.twitter.com/Ehhb6j3C0C — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 11, 2024

Rather than strike a deal, Trudeau decried 'regressive forces' Tuesday evening for defeating Kamala Harris, a presidential hopeful. Billionaire Elon Musk called him an “insufferable tool” for sulking over her election defeat.

Meanwhile, Trudeau’s cabinet has called on the provinces and opposition parties to present a united “Team Canada” front to the incoming Trump administration.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, chair of the Council of the Federation, said the remarks were “not helpful at all,” citing a 25% tariff threat by President-elect Donald Trump.

“Donald Trump was elected democratically,” Ford said. “If you like him or you don’t like him, that’s not our issue," adding that he’s sure Trudeau “got the message loud and clear.”

Premier Ford says PM Trudeau's comments about being a feminist and condemning US President-elect Trump for attacking women's rights weren't "helpful" and that premiers brought the issue up with the PM during a meeting.



Ford says Trudeau "got the message loud and clear." pic.twitter.com/vNzRrYy1gl — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 11, 2024

Earlier this week, Trump taunted Canada's prime minister on social media, referring to him as the governor of the “Great State of Canada.” The post follows a joke Trump cracked at a November 29 dinner with Trudeau, where he teased Canada becoming the 51st state following ruinous tariffs.

Trump then posted an AI-generated image on Truth Social, of himself standing atop a mountain with a Canadian flag flying, with the caption “Oh Canada.”

Robson told Rebel News that Trudeau should have taken the jab off the chin and gone straight to business. "You go down, you meet with Donald Trump, and when he jokes about us becoming the 51st state, you say, 'you know, if things don't work out for you, you could become the 11th province' and you let that one go," he said.

"And then you say: 'Yeah, there are some issues here that we need to deal with ... and we accept that. We didn't deal with it as quickly as we should have, but we're going to deal with it now. We're going to deal with that. We look forward to working with you,'" Robson added.