Trudeau's RCMP henchmen have no regard for the free press

GUEST: UK journalist Sammy Woodhouse on the Southport killer pleading guilty.

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies speaks on RCMP officer Greg Dumouchel—the fake tough guy who falsely accused yours truly of assault.

A year ago, Dumouchel assaulted then arrested David at the Richmond Hill Centre for the Performing Arts in Richmond Hill, Ontario. His crime? Asking then deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland tough questions on a devastating terrorist attack.

On January 8, 2020, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC) killed 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents, aboard the Ukrainian Airlines flight PS752, after 'mistakenly' firing missiles at the plane.

David asked why the IRGC was not a designated terrorist group at the time. She refused to answer questions before her henchmen intervened.

BREAKING: Rebel News reporter David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) was brutally arrested by police after he tried to ask Chrystia Freeland questions.



Visit Rebel News for more on this story: https://t.co/J42ReU1MjY pic.twitter.com/5vgNotnjyy — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 8, 2024

Dumouchel purposely walked into David—and then falsely claimed the reporter assaulted him! Don’t take our word for it; kindly check out the video evidence!

He then falsely arrested David for assault, and later dropped the charges. Videos of his thuggery went viral, making international headlines. Once again, Canada was a global laughingstock.

When Rebel News attempted to interview him on the streets of Toronto last week, he fled to an Ontario Provincial Police detachment on Bathurst Street where he tried to have David arrested, again.

Worst of all, Officer Dumouchel continued to lie through his teeth, claiming David had “blown through a red light.” Really? Our dashcam says otherwise.

Unlike the RCMP’s version of Uncle Fester—unaltered video evidence does not lie. Ultimately, the OPP filed no charges.

Cops should: 1.Uphold the law; 2. Tell the truth. Disturbingly, not all do so. Example: RCMP’s Greg “Uncle Fester” Dumouchel. At least at this year’s PS752 vigil, he did not assault & falsely arrest me like he did last year. But this coward is still lying! https://t.co/DmiYh07Gun — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) January 12, 2025

David attempted to scrum Dumouchel at the time, to no avail. "He did not answer my questions. He did not get out of his vehicle," recalled David. "He did not lower his window. He didn't even make eye contact with me."

The publication sought clarification on his assault of David. Perhaps we missed something?

Was he acting on his own volition or did he have marching orders from Freeland? Why did he falsely arrest David—only to drop the charges an hour later?

Moreover, how is he still on active duty? It should come as no surprise that the RCMP stubbornly protect their own—even those who don't deserve a second chance.

So many questions, with zero answers given.