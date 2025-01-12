RCMP officer flees from questions, tries to get OPP to arrest David Menzies!

A year ago, Royal Canadian Mounted Henchman Greg Dumouchel really passed himself off as such a tough guy. Do you recall how he physically assaulted and falsely arrested me at the Richmond Hill Centre for the Performing Arts in Richmond Hill, Ont.?

My crime? Asking (now-former) deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland tough questions about why the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corp had yet to be deemed a terrorist group. In 2020, the IRGC shot down Ukrainian Airlines PS752 over Tehran. All 176 onboard — plus one unborn child — were massacred; this included 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents of Canada.

Dumouchel purposely walked into me — and then falsely claimed I had assaulted him! Don’t take my word for it; kindly check out the video evidence.

He then falsely arrested me for assault (later dropping his own outrageous charges). Videos of his thuggery went viral.

But get this: precisely one year later, we were shocked to discover that Dumouchel is still on active duty! Shouldn’t this guy — who obviously has anger issues — at the very least be confined to a desk job?

But no. Incredibly, he’s still on the force as though nothing happened, and was even back at the very same vigil (albeit one marking the fifth anniversary of the IRGC’s grotesque act of mass-murder).

We almost missed him, but just as we were leaving the venue, ace cameraman Lincoln Jay spotted Dumouchel piloting a Chevrolet Suburban down Yonge Street. We immediately followed, and apparently Dumouchel noticed we were tailing him.

What transpired next was downright surreal: Dumouchel hopped on the 407ETR toll highway, first driving east to Bayview Avenue, only to exit and drive westbound to Bathurst Street (your tax dollars hard at work yet again, folks).

Heading south on Bathurst, he veered into an Ontario Provincial Police detachment. When he ran out of driveway, we jumped out to scrum Dumouchel. We wanted to know why he assaulted me last year. Was he acting on his own volition or was he taking orders from then-deputy PM Freeland? Why did he falsely arrest me — only to drop the charges within an hour? And how the hell is this loose cannon still on active duty?

So many questions, but zero answers were provided.

Not only did Dumouchel remain entombed within the Suburban, but he would not even lower the driver’s side window to engage in conversation. It’s true what they say about bullies, isn’t it? Deep down, they are really spineless cowards…

And disturbingly, Dumouchel continues to lie through his teeth. He told the OPP officers that I had “blown through a red light.” Really? Too bad for him he didn’t notice that my vehicle is equipped with a dashcam. And video evidence, unlike the RCMP’s version of Uncle Fester, does not lie.

After briefly detaining myself and Lincoln Jay, the OPP decided no charges would be filed. Dumouchel — who used the time to flee — loses yet again.

But why would the RCMP employ this lying liar in the first place? This loser is everything a law enforcement officer should NOT be. While we back the blue, we loath bad apples. And Dumouchel is rotten to the core.