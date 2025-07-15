Toronto protest tanks for Gazan refugees as nobody came

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Tonight, Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant was in midtown Toronto, covering a planned demonstration in support of Gazan refugees.

The protest for Gazan refugees, reportedly organized by Gazan refugees, happened outside an immigration office on St. Clair Avenue East, and saw virtually no attendance.

"The Gazans were supposed to muster here on St. Clair Avenue and in Scarborough ... but I'm here to report, at neither location has really anybody showed up," Ezra said.

The Rebel CEO voiced safety concerns about Gazan refugees entering Canada. “Hamas controls the people there,” he said. “Israel has not completely eradicated them.”

A 2024 cabinet briefing note, Canada’s Role In Israel, Gaza And West Bank, stated that Canada was "the only country in the world" to offer residency to Gaza refugees who were ineligible for immigration.

Trudeau wants to import Gazan refugees into Canada. Is it a good idea, given 75% support Hamas?@TheMenzoid tours the 'No Gaza Refugees' billboard truck in downtown Toronto, and hears what residents think about Canada's plan to take in more refugees.



➡️➡️https://t.co/6KPFpaal43 pic.twitter.com/dxuCthWINh — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 28, 2024

A 2022 survey by the Palestinian Centre for Policy and Survey Research showed 72% of Palestinians support Hamas. In May, another survey by the same group indicated that 75% are satisfied with Hamas's "war performance."

Despite ongoing support, the Liberal government has approved 4,245 applications and will accept over 5,000 Gazan refugees, according to Blacklock's.

The Liberal government offered unspecified “financial assistance” to displaced Palestinians, including free health care for three months, language training, and free work and study permits.

Canada's initial 1,000-refugee cap was quickly abandoned; only those with Canadian citizen or permanent resident relatives in Canada qualify for the special program.

Former immigration minister Marc Miller described Gaza's exit program, complicated by bribery requirements to exit via Egypt and significant security/triage challenges like the inability to use biometrics, but stopped short of calling it a failure.

GUEST: Franco Terrazzano, Federal Director of the Taxpayers Federation, speaks on Mark Carney's proposed cuts to Canadian spending while hiring more bureaucrats.