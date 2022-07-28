Where's the integrity in Brampton under Mayor (Sneaky) Patrick Brown?

GUEST HOST: David Menzies

Here’s the skinny. We are still trying to find a modicum of justice when it comes to at least seven City of Brampton staffers who were working on the now thankfully aborted Patrick Brown campaign for leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada.

Not only were these staffers doing Brown business as opposed to Brampton business, some of them were actually jet-setting around Canada with the Sneaky One. None have proven they took leaves of absence, so their actions violate everything from the Canada Elections Act to the City of Brampton Code of Conduct.

We have the photographic and video evidence of their shenanigans.

But it’s been more than a month since we outed them, and nothing tangible has occurred in terms of penalties or even criminal charges.

Oh sure, the CPC ousted Brown earlier this month — but that was due to a separate violation of the rules. Wow… Patrick Brown and scandal… they go together like peanut butter and jam, don’t they?

Now we’ve contacted the City of Brampton media relations team regarding these staffers – but no call-backs. And we’ve been reaching out to the city’s chief administrative officer, Paul Morrison. He hasn’t returned our emails and when you call his phone number, you get a busy signal. I swear. When was the last time you heard a busy signal? 1982?

So last week, we ventured out to Brampton City Hall and hand-delivered a dossier outlining all of Brown’s shenanigans in terms of apparently using city staff to help with his ill-fated campaign.

And to date, the CAO, Morrison, hasn’t even had the decency to acknowledge receipt of the package. As I understand things, when presented with the dossier, he allegedly took sick leave. And then h allegedly went on vacation. Just to avoid addressing the myriad issues that we raised. How unprofessional can you get?

Or is this a matter of everybody in the City of Brampton is beholden to the vindictive lying liar that is Patrick Brown… and that no city staffer dares to make waves?

It was suggested by some viewers of previous reports that we should reach out to the city’s integrity commissioner, Muneeza Sheikh.

The reason I didn’t bother contacting Ms. Sheikh in the first place is that she is, well, a Patrick Brown stooge.

You see, when Brown first got elected in 2018, one of the first orders of business was to appoint a brand new integrity commissioner. And Muneeza is a personal friend of Patrick Brown.

Does it really make sense trying to get a modicum of justice when it comes to bumbling Brown’s rule-breaking and ethical violations by reaching out to ANY City of Brampton staffers?

Enough is enough. This has to be taken to the next level. Which is to say it is high time for law enforcement to get involved.

So how about it, RCMP? We’ve already done all the heavy-lifting for you. You have all the evidence on a silver platter. What the heck are you waiting for?

In the meantime, the City of Brampton continues to exist as a biosphere of the bizarre; a caldron of corruption, Brown’s own personal fraudulent fiefdom. And this shyster wanted to be Premier of Ontario? And this compulsive liar wanted to be Prime Minister?

GUEST: Alexa Lavoie (@TheVoiceAlexa) on Pope Francis' visit to Quebec.

