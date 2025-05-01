The CBC Lied Before—And Under Mark Carney, They’ll Do It Louder
The CBC believes they’re untouchable. And now—Mark Carney wants to give them more power.
It’s official: the CBC isn’t just biased—it’s fully weaponized. And now that unelected banker-turned-politician Mark Carney has clawed his way into power through the back door of a Liberal minority, Canada’s state broadcaster is going to lie harder, louder, and more aggressively than ever before.
They were Trudeau’s spin machine. Now? They’re Carney’s comms team.
Let’s be honest—the CBC stopped being a journalistic institution a long time ago. Today, it’s a taxpayer-funded disinformation factory. And if you still had doubts, Carney just erased them.
Because Carney promised to give the CBC a $150 million boost in funding—despite record-low ratings, plummeting public trust, and viewership numbers so bad they’d be cancelled if they weren’t subsidized. (CBC News)
Why is Carney throwing money at a network nobody watches?
Simple: because they’re in the bag for him. And they know their jobs depend on it. If you ever wondered why Rosemary Barton acts like a protective wingman whenever someone says something harsh but true about Carney—it’s because she’s auditioning for survival.
They are acting like their pensions depend on Carney staying in power—because they do.
Let’s go back a step.
The CBC is the only broadcaster in Canada that doesn’t answer to independent oversight. Private broadcasters—Global, CTV, anyone else—have to follow the rules. They’re accountable to the Broadcast Standards Council. If they air something false, they have to publicly correct it on air. If they screw up, they answer to a panel of peers—not their own HR department.
But the CBC? Nope. They investigate themselves. If they lie, and you complain, your complaint gets sent to their ombudsman—a CBC employee, hired by CBC management, paid by your tax dollars. It’s a farce.
And this matters, because they’ve been caught lying again and again—with no real consequences.
Case in point: the war in Gaza
After the October 7 massacre—where Hamas terrorists murdered Israeli civilians, raped women, and kidnapped children—the CBC told its journalists not to call Hamas “terrorists.” Even though Hamas has been officially listed as a terrorist group by the Canadian government since 2002.
And when Hamas falsely accused Israel of bombing Gaza’s Al-Ahli Hospital, CBC ran the story like it was gospel. No verification. No sourcing. Just Hamas propaganda laundered through your state broadcaster.
Even when it became clear that it was a misfired Palestinian rocket, CBC never issued a major on-air correction. B’nai Brith Canada called them out, saying the CBC “actively spread terrorist propaganda.”
That’s not a one-off. That’s a pattern.
Then there is the Kamloops lie
Remember the story that set the country on fire? 215 “unmarked graves” at the Kamloops residential school.
No bodies ever exhumed. No forensic evidence. But the CBC ran with it—again and again. They cancelled Canada Day. Churches burned. And anyone who asked questions was called a “denier.”
Including Drea Humphrey, my colleague here at Rebel News. Drea dared to ask for evidence. She dared to say, “Hold on- this lie set the country aflame and stoked anti-Christian hate and shouldn't those who spread the lie apologize?"
And what did the CBC do?
Rosemary Barton—Canada’s taxpayer-funded mean girl—went on national TV during the 2025 election and accused Drea of “residential school denialism.” No proof. Just a smear. A racialized female journalist publicly defamed during a federal election—by the national broadcaster.
When the truth came out? CBC didn’t correct it on air. They didn’t apologize. They quietly posted a correction weeks later, on a page nobody reads.
That’s a violation of their own policies, which state that televised errors must be corrected on television. But rules don’t apply when you’re the ruling party’s favourite outlet.
And they do it again and again.
-
During the 2025 leaders’ debate, CBC hosts David Cochrane and Barton pressured the Debate Commission to ban Rebel News from attending—despite two court rulings saying it was illegal to block them.
-
They falsely claimed Ezra Levant disrupted their live broadcast—he didn’t.
-
They claimed Rebel’s billboard truck rented to a third party was operating illegally—it wasn’t.
-
They spread misinformation about who was allowed at the debate, while acting like CBC itself should be the gatekeeper of Canadian democracy.
Meanwhile, Rebel News filmed everything. You can watch the raw footage at CBCLies.com. And when you do, ask yourself this: Why does the CBC lie when they know the truth is on camera?
Because they assume you’ll never see it. Because they believe they’re untouchable.
And now—Mark Carney wants to give them more power.
Carney isn’t just rewarding the CBC for their loyalty—he’s laying the groundwork for a censorship regime.
Besides promising CBC $150 million more, he also said this:
“There are many serious issues that we’re dealing with. One of them is the sea of misogyny, antisemitism, hatred, and conspiracy theories — this sort of pollution online that washes over our virtual borders from the United States.”
That wasn’t just moralizing. That was a target list for censorship. He doesn't mean dealing with the Hamas hate marches ot the anti-Christian crimes. He agrees with Hamas, remember. No, he means what you say and believe about him is pollution. And he hates pollution. Like so-called "carbon pollution" that he hates so much, he will legislate against your polluting free speech.
That’s not leadership. That’s authoritarianism in a necktie. He wants a media ecosystem where only his version of the truth is allowed. And with the CBC in his corner, it’s easy.
They’re bought. They’re desperate. They’re already acting like his re-election team.
Let’s not forget: CBC viewership is in the toilet. Most of their content is watched by fewer people than a Rebel livestream. And they know it. If this were a private company, they’d be bankrupt by Christmas.
But Carney’s CBC is too politically useful to fail. So he’ll prop them up with your money—and let them punish dissent while they’re at it.
So here’s the bottom line:
-
The CBC lies.
-
The CBC smears.
-
The CBC fabricates.
-
The CBC censors.
-
And now, under Carney, the CBC will become the nerve center of a national censorship regime.
They are not “Canada’s trusted news source.” They’re not a public service. They’re a taxpayer-funded comms team for the ruling class.
So what do we do?
1. Cut their funding. If they want to be activists, they can crowdfund like everyone else.
2. Put them under real oversight. End the ombudsman scam. Make them answer to the Broadcast Standards Council like every other network.
3. Support independent media. Rebel News. Western Standard. The ones fighting for truth while CBC rewrites it.
Because the CBC lied before. And under Mark Carney, they’ll lie louder.
But they’re not the only ones with cameras. They’re not the only ones with microphones.
And we? We’ve got receipts.