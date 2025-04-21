CBC lied — we’ve got receipts

Last week during the leaders’ debate in Montreal, something shocking happened.

The CBC — Canada’s state broadcaster — abandoned journalism and became a lobby group. Their target? Rebel News.

Despite two court rulings saying it was illegal to ban us from the debates, the CBC actively pressured the Debates Commission to exclude us — led by their hosts David Cochrane and Rosemary Barton, who were obsessively fixated on us the entire day.

They even claimed our billboard truck was operating illegally. Cochrane pushed these falsehoods directly to the debates commissioner.

They claimed our billboard truck was engaged in illegal activity — it wasn’t.

They claimed I disrupted their live broadcast and refused to leave — I didn’t.

They defamed Drea and spread disinformation about her reporting — and buried their correction without acknowledging Drea or apologizing to her.

But we filmed everything! So why doesn’t the CBC admit their lies?

Watch the raw footage yourself. Judge it with your own eyes.

The CBC are not journalists anymore. They’re out of control. They’re activists with taxpayer paycheques. They’ll lie about us, and smear dissenting voices without accountability.

We can’t let them get away with this.

The CBC has been caught red-handed spreading lies about Rebel News, including fabricating stories about our reporters and our presence at the leaders' debate.

