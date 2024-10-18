DEI Candidate Kamala Harris wants to give black men $20,000 each

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, U.S. Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris wants to give black men $20,000 each to start up businesses.

It's safe to say that after three-and-a-half years of President Joe Biden, Harris is getting pretty desperate. How else do you explain her 'black man' policy?

On X, formerly Twitter, Harris begins by saying black men deserve a president who cares about making their lives better.

At the expense of taxpayer dues, a potential Harris-Walz administration would provide 1 million "fully forgivable" loans up to $20,000 for Black entrepreneurs to start a business.

The policy also includes education training and mentorship programs so black men -- and only black men -- can get "good-paying jobs."

Bizarrely, Vice-President Harris wants to "protect cryptocurrency investments" so black men who make them "know their money is safe."

Anyone else noticing a pattern here? Harris is not warm nor is she trustworthy.

Harris has a real gender gap -- not just amongst men, but amongst black men. They won't support her personally, likely the result of her nagging, scolding tone plus that heinous cackle.

GUEST: Rebel News Publisher Ezra Levant meets up with Avi Yemini in Vegas on his America tour.

