WATCH: The UNTOLD story of Jews in the U.S. armed forces

As I travelled across the U.S. as part of my Avi Across America mission, exploring political and cultural dynamics, an unexpected story emerged: the significant contributions of Jewish Americans to the U.S. military. From colonial times to today, their service reflects resilience, patriotism, and a commitment to values that define freedom and democracy.

Chaplain Eli Estrin offered a compelling historical perspective.

“The military connection to the New World begins all the way back,” he said, recounting how six Sephardic Jews in colonial America earned voting rights through their service in local militias. “In order to have full rights, they needed to be part of the guard that stood watch.” This tradition continued through the Revolutionary War.

Modern history is equally inspiring. Estrin recounted the story of Tibor Rubin, a Holocaust survivor who served in the Korean War despite facing blatant antisemitism from his superiors. Rubin singlehandedly defended a hill against hundreds of enemy soldiers, later surviving over two years in captivity. His eventual Medal of Honor reflected his extraordinary courage and devotion.

Today, Estrin works with the Aleph Institute, supporting approximately 12,000 to 15,000 Jewish service members. With only 90 Jewish chaplains in the military, Estrin also certifies lay leaders to serve Jewish personnel across bases worldwide.

The question of dual loyalty often arises for Jewish Americans in the military. Estrin addressed this candidly: “When you raise your hand to defend this country, you’re swearing to uphold the Constitution of the United States, not a nation or individual. It’s about values — freedom, individual rights, and the sanctity of life.”

Estrin’s reflections underscore a profound truth: Jewish service members have always been integral to the fabric of the U.S. military. Their stories remind us of the sacrifices and principles that bind communities in a shared mission of freedom and democracy.

Follow Avi's journey across America:

WATCH: The UNTOLD story of Jews in the U.S. armed forces WATCH: Security FAILS to stop Avi Yemini reporting from Jewish holy site WATCH: Miami Beach shows LOVE for Trump as Kamala fans FUMBLE basic questions WATCH: Will Georgia roll out the RED carpet for a Trump win? WATCH: Token Jew for Harris TRIES BUT FAILS to make any sense WATCH: Democrats DEFEND Kamala's RALLY WALL in Washington Avi Yemini tells Tim Pool why he has no doubt Trump will win the election 3AW LIVE: Tom Elliott checks in with Avi Yemini on U.S. election tour WATCH: New York goes WILD for Donald Trump as Antifa protest flops WATCH: Texas couple CLASH over politics in WILD street interview

Avi Yemini is travelling across America in an RV! Avi Yemini has just landed in San Francisco, and he's going to spend the next month driving across America in an RV, speaking with real people, reporting on the US election. Please chip in a donation here to support Avi's unique, independent reporting. (Thanks!) Optional email code

Canadian Dollars U.S. Dollars Australian Dollars British Pounds Amount $25 $50 $75 $100 $250 $500 $1,000 $2,500 Other $ One-time Monthly DONATE

SPONSOR