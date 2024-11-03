WATCH: Will Georgia roll out the RED carpet for a Trump win?

Savannah, Georgia, was the latest stop in our tour across America to find out how locals in this important state are thinking ahead of the 2024 U.S. Presidential election.

With Georgia’s swing-state status, opinions here could very well reflect the nation’s direction come election day. I hit the streets to get the pulse of the people and asked them if Georgia would swing blue or red this time around. Many were quick to voice their predictions — and their concerns.

“Please red,” a local pleaded. When asked why, they didn’t hesitate: “’Cause we’ll die if it’s blue.” Another passerby thought along the same lines, saying, “It should be red.” For some, the outcome was in God’s hands. One local said, “God is in control,” indicating they were not too invested in the race because they felt it would ultimately go the way it should.

Of course, it wasn’t all red supporters with opinions relatively divided. Plenty of people believed Kamala Harris would take the lead. “Blue,” one respondent stated, saying it was what they thought would happen rather than what they wanted.

The split was fascinating, with many of those leaning towards Harris expressing disdain for Trump’s style and influence. One voter bluntly put it: “Trump would be a disaster for this country if he returned.” They didn’t hold back on their reasoning either, parroting mainstream media concerns that he “would virtually end democracy in this country” and “take revenge upon his opponents.” For some, it was not only Trump himself but also the behaviour of his supporters that raised red flags, with one commenting, “They just say things and do things that are not rational and not based on fact.”

But it wasn’t just policy and rhetoric that defined people’s stance; it was also personal values. A woman, who said she had been voting for over 50 years, admitted she “generally votes party lines” because she believes “the Democrats have a little more to offer.”

Yet, there were voters who stood against Harris’ potential leadership on similar grounds of principle. “I wouldn’t support an administration that would vote for the killing of children,” one voter expressed. Another shared concerns about immigration, pointing out, “I have nothing against immigrants… but they should be vetted properly.”

Some Georgians I spoke with still believed in the impact of Trump’s previous presidency, especially when it came to the economy. “The economy was better,” one supporter stated, adding that conservative values still resonate strongly in Georgia.

Savannah remains on the fence, and only time will tell if Georgia tilts red or blue as this election race heads into the final run home.

Follow Avi's journey across America:

WATCH: Will Georgia roll out the RED carpet for a Trump win? WATCH: Token Jew for Harris TRIES BUT FAILS to make any sense WATCH: Democrats DEFEND Kamala's RALLY WALL in Washington Avi Yemini tells Tim Pool why he has no doubt Trump will win the election 3AW LIVE: Tom Elliott checks in with Avi Yemini on U.S. election tour WATCH: New York goes WILD for Donald Trump as Antifa protest flops WATCH: Texas couple CLASH over politics in WILD street interview WATCH: Go Blue or Stay True? Texans react to 'CRAZY' leftist prediction WATCH: Avi Yemini confronts DIE-HARD Harris supporters in New Mexico WATCH: Avi Yemini takes on Trump HATERS in Tucson

Avi Yemini is travelling across America in an RV! Avi Yemini has just landed in San Francisco, and he's going to spend the next month driving across America in an RV, speaking with real people, reporting on the US election. Please chip in a donation here to support Avi's unique, independent reporting. (Thanks!) Optional email code

Amount $25 $50 $75 $100 $250 $500 $1,000 $2,500 Other $ One-time Monthly DONATE

SPONSOR