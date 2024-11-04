WATCH: Miami Beach shows LOVE for Trump as Kamala fans FUMBLE basic questions

.

Miami was the last stop of our U.S. road trip, and as always, we hit the streets to get the raw opinions of the locals on the 2024 U.S. presidential race.

While Florida is known as a red state, Miami Beach could be considered more purple — or even blue in some circles. Our mission was simple: ask the people who they think will win between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

Our first respondent didn’t hesitate: “Trump, 100%,” a woman from Vietnam told me. Her reasoning was clear-cut, “because his policy is just so good for us. We don’t want communists.” She didn’t mince words when it came to her opinion of Harris: “Harris and Tim Tampon, not for us. God bless this one,” she said, showing a clear favour for Trump.

Moving down the beach, I met another Trump fan from New Zealand, who declared, “The world needs Trump now.” When asked what he was doing all the way from the other side of the globe, he laughed, “Bloody enjoying the weather.”

Not everyone agreed. “Harris,” a young woman said, citing her concerns for reproductive rights as her main reason. Another Harris supporter, when pressed, admitted, “I just don’t like Trump.” For some, personal feelings seemed to outweigh policy.

Some of the respondents had a difficult time explaining what Harris had accomplished over the last four years. One supporter struggled to provide a specific achievement, pausing and ultimately requesting, “Alright, just cut it. Let me think about this for a second.” It highlighted, perhaps unintentionally, a lack of enthusiasm for Harris’s track record among even some of her supporters.

One local put it bluntly: “If honest votes are counted, Trump. If it’s fixed, then Harris.” Many seemed concerned about the integrity of the election process, a topic that’s been a constant point of debate and contention in U.S. politics.

Another man, who declined to share his political stance outright, admitted, “I just think [Trump’s] got a better agenda that I can take advantage of.” And for some, it was less about specific policies and more about a broader belief in Trump’s ability to stand up for everyday Americans. “Because he does what he said he’s gonna do and he means it,” one supporter explained.

It was clear that Miami Beach — despite its reputation as a potentially purple area — has plenty of Trump supporters who believe he’s the right choice for America.

