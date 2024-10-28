3AW LIVE: Tom Elliot checks in with Avi Yemini on U.S. election tour

Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini shared his observations from weeks of interviewing Americans about the upcoming U.S. presidential election, in an interview today with 3AW interview with Tom Elliott.

Despite what the mainstream media is calling a "tight race" between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris in national polls, Avi gave Tom an insight to the strong sentiment on the ground favouring Trump, particularly in key swing states.

Tom started by noting that while Harris may poll well in Democratic strongholds, Trump is performing strongly in pivotal swing states like Ohio.

"If you win California, whether you win it with 51% or 100%, you get the same number of Electoral College votes," Tom observed. "Trump, I am told, is polling well in the so-called swing states ... and that seems to me that he's more likely to win." Avi concurred, explaining that many Americans he has spoken to on his tour across America hold different views on who they want to win versus who they think will win.

Reflecting on his cross-country interviews, Avi described a noticeable energy among Trump supporters, including some who typically vote Democratic.

“There are honest Democrats ... who concede that they don't think she’s going to win,” Avi said, adding that many lifelong Democrats he met have serious concerns about Harris’s ability to secure a victory.

When asked about the main reasons Americans might support Trump, Avi pointed to significant issues such as immigration and the economy. He noted that several voters reported economic difficulties over the past four years, contrasting their struggles with the financial stability they experienced under Trump’s administration. He also noted widespread frustration over immigration, mentioning that even residents of typically Democratic states like New York voiced concerns about illegal immigration.

Avi also noted U.S. voters’ distrust in mainstream media, suggesting that an increasing number of Americans feel disillusioned by biased coverage.

“The average person just thinks that they’re being lied to so much about everything,” Avi remarked. He cited recent Democratic comparisons of Trump to controversial historical figures, including Kamala Harris reportedly likening Trump to Adolf Hitler.

Avi described a massive pro-Trump rally in New York, typically a Democratic stronghold, where thousands gathered in a demonstration that he called “the most diverse crowd.”

He pointed out the irony of the Democrats’ efforts to liken Trump’s rallies to historical fascist gatherings, noting that many attendees were Jewish.

Throughout his travels, Avi said he has found that Harris has struggled to connect with the public in the same way Trump has.

Follow Avi's journey across America:

3AW LIVE: Tom Elliot checks in with Avi Yemini on U.S. election tour WATCH: New York goes WILD for Donald Trump as Antifa protest flops WATCH: Texas couple CLASH over politics in WILD street interview WATCH: Go Blue or Stay True? Texans react to 'CRAZY' leftist prediction WATCH: Avi Yemini confronts DIE-HARD Harris supporters in New Mexico WATCH: Avi Yemini takes on Trump HATERS in Tucson Clip of Avi Yemini exposing woke logic in Hollywood goes viral WATCH: Avi Yemini takes U.S. election bets on the Vegas strip WATCH: ‘Paparazzi’ turn VIOLENT as I finally make it to Hollywood DEI Candidate Kamala Harris wants to give black men $20,000 each

Avi Yemini is travelling across America in an RV! Avi Yemini has just landed in San Francisco, and he's going to spend the next month driving across America in an RV, speaking with real people, reporting on the US election. Please chip in a donation here to support Avi's unique, independent reporting. (Thanks!) Optional email code

Amount $25 $50 $75 $100 $250 $500 $1,000 $2,500 Other $ One-time Monthly DONATE

SPONSOR