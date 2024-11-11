WATCH: Security FAILS to stop Avi Yemini reporting from Jewish holy site

Standing outside the burial site of the esteemed Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, known as the Rebbe, in Queens, New York, I set out to explore why President-Elect Donald Trump would pay homage here.

Amid false allegations from detractors, Trump’s visit to the Rebbe’s Ohel, or resting place, provoked strong reactions across the political spectrum.

My reporting was briefly interrupted by an overzealous security guard who tried to stop my filming despite our right to be on a public sidewalk. The confrontation, which involved the guard’s repeated insistence that I move, was eventually defused when I reminded him of our right to film in public. A bystander even noted that had the Rebbe himself been alive, he would likely have welcomed anyone with respect, embodying the love and kindness he preached.

Many remember the Rebbe as a spiritual giant who preached universal love, inclusivity, and community service.

“His main message was to love every part of creation — Jew, non-Jew, animals, trees, ultimately to love God,” one visitor shared with me. “If you love God and know that God is everywhere, then everyone is a part of God.” This legacy, he explained, motivates people to strive for unity and betterment across society.

The Rebbe, who led the Chabad-Lubavitch movement, was known to treat each individual as unique and precious. People would wait in line for hours to receive a single dollar from him, a small blessing to pay forward.

Trump’s visit here was interpreted by many as an act of respect and a quest for blessings. “He came for the blessing. He’s not here because he’s Trump but to receive from the Rebbe’s legacy,” a supporter told me. Another explained that Trump’s gesture resonated deeply with the community, as “many presidents have met with the Rebbe in the past and had great talks. So, for the president to acknowledge that and come here, it means a lot to us.”

But not everyone reacted positively to Trump’s appearance at the Ohel. Some Democrats have recently attempted to label the past and future president a “Nazi,” a charge that local supporters here quickly denounced as both inflammatory and baseless.

“That’s disgusting. I mean, that’s terrible. I don’t know what they’re getting it from, what it’s based on,” one attendee remarked. Many in the Jewish community feel that such claims disregard the significant steps Trump has taken to support Jewish communities, including his actions toward Israel and his decision to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem.

Interestingly, the visit has even caused prominent antisemitic figures on the right wing to distance themselves from Trump. While Trump may have his critics, his presence at the Ohel speaks to a connection with the values the Rebbe championed: love, unity, and respect for all.

