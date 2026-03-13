EZRA LEVANT SHOW PODCAST March 13, 2026

About this Episode

If asked about Iran, there are really two answers.

One answer is about the Iranian people — especially the Persians who fled the ayatollahs and built new lives in Canada. Toronto and Vancouver are full of them. Many came here after the Islamic Revolution turned a modernizing U.S. ally into a brutal theocracy. Most are secular. Most despise the regime. Most dream of seeing their country free again.

That Iran is worth sympathizing with.

The other answer is about the regime.

The Islamic Republic is not just another dictatorship. It is a fascist theocracy built on anti-Americanism, anti-Israel hatred, terrorism and religious fanaticism. It arms proxies like Hamas and Hezbollah. It targets civilians on purpose. It wants nuclear weapons. And unlike secular tyrannies, it is not constrained by ordinary ideas of deterrence or mutually assured destruction.

That regime is now on everyone’s mind as Israel and the United States strike Iranian military assets, missiles and nuclear facilities. But Iran’s response is never limited to the battlefield. It lashes out asymmetrically — through terrorism, proxies, intimidation and soft targets.

That includes the West.

Jewish institutions in Europe and North America have been attacked. Synagogues in Canada have been shot at. A U.S. consulate was targeted. And yet even now, Canada’s political class cannot bring itself to speak clearly about what Iran is — or what it is doing here.

GUEST: Conservative MP Garnett Genuis joins the show to discuss the 84,000 jobs lost in Canada in February and what that says about the country’s failing economy.

If you want to watch the video versions of these podcasts, make sure to begin your free RebelNewsPlus trial by subscribing at http://www.RebelNewsPlus.com.