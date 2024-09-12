Trudeau's Gaza refugees are still learning their antisemitic curriculum abroad

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Trudeau's Gaza refugees are coming to Canada in droves, and learning the antisemitic curriculum from back home.

As of June 3, the federal government has approved humanitarian visas for more than 3000 Gazans to enter Canada. Though only 283 residents had arrived by then, more are on their way.

The move to bring in thousands of residents from war-torn Gaza has been controversial, as polls have shown over half of Gazans support the brutal Oct. 7 terrorist attacks against Israel.

Enter UNRWA, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, whose primary is to educate Palestinians across more than 700 schools. Sadly, these schools teach curricula that praise suicide bombers and martyrs who kill Jews.

Trudeau wants to import Gazan refugees into Canada. Is it a good idea, given 75% support Hamas?@TheMenzoid tours the 'No Gaza Refugees' billboard truck in downtown Toronto, and hears what residents think about Canada's plan to take in more refugees.



➡️➡️https://t.co/6KPFpaal43 pic.twitter.com/dxuCthWINh — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 28, 2024

With 30,000 employees, which is 60% more than the total number of UN employees for all other refugee crises combined, the majority of them are employed in education.

UNRWA angrily dismissing various media reports as 'an attempt to sensationalize' that 'overstate' the problem. There were no confirmed reports of any meaningful actions taken against teachers pushing Islamic extremism.

A joint UN report identified 133 UNRWA educators and staff who were found to promote hate and violence on social media, and an additional 82 UNRWA teachers and other staff affiliated with over 30 UNRWA schools involved in drafting, supervising, approving, printing, and distributing hateful content to students. The hatred is systemic at UNRWA, and its internal self-auditing mechanisms are not fit for purpose, alleges the report.

When Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper yanked UNRWA funding, it sat at $25 million annually.

In 2016, Liberal PM Justin Trudeau reinstated the funding. New data obtained through an inquiry by Conservative MP Shuvaloy Majumdar indicates that the Trudeau Liberals have steadily increased UNRWA funding to $32 million annually.