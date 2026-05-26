EZRA LEVANT | Steven Guilbeault, one of the most destructive Liberals in Canadian politics, is finally resigning

About this Episode

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Liberal MP Steven Guilbeault — one of the most useless, amoral and destructive Liberals — is about to resign from Parliament.

After years of pushing some of the most radical and economically destructive policies in Justin Trudeau’s government, one of the worst cabinet ministers Canada has seen in modern times is finally on his way out. But don’t pop the champagne just yet. This could just be classic Liberal stagecraft.

But this “resignation” has been rumoured for months. And the idea that Guilbeault and Carney are ideological opponents is mostly fiction. Canadians should not be fooled. Whether it is Guilbeault or Carney behind the wheel, the destination remains the same: higher energy costs, constrained resource development and greater centralised control over the economy. Guilbeault’s rumoured exit changes the face of the government, but not its failed direction.

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