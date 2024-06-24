Ezra Levant tells Glenn Beck about 'hate crime' investigation into billboard truck
'We've been driving the truck with those same images for a few days now, and I don't know what's going to happen next,' cautioned the Rebel News publisher as Toronto police continue investigating the Rebel billboard truck.
Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant joined The Glenn Beck Program on Monday, telling the American host about the ongoing Toronto police 'hate crime' investigation into a third-party advertisement played on Rebel News' billboard truck.
The advertisement, which is critical of pro-Hamas encampments, drummed up controversy when online critics branded the billboard "Islamophobic."
"The police chief made an announcement on Twitter that he was investigating us for a hate crime — not investigating the people doing the crimes that we put in the video,” Levant told Beck. "And he [Chief Myron Demikw] announced his investigation in advance, declaring it an Islamophobic hate crime [before] starting the investigation."
The Rebel News boss also warned how he could face two years in jail if convicted over the alleged 'hate crime'.
"We've been driving the truck with those same images for a few days now, and I don't know what's going to happen next," Levant said.
