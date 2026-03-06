EZRA LEVANT | The one tweet that snapped a dozen government bureaucrats to attention

About this Episode

There’s a reason uniforms exist, particularly for police, soldiers and anyone exercising state authority. A uniform is meant to represent the government, not the individual wearing it. When someone in a position of power detains you, searches your belongings or restricts your movement, it should be clear that the authority comes from the state itself, not from a personal ideology or political belief.

That’s why we don’t expect to see overt political or religious symbols displayed by those exercising official power. The uniform is supposed to be neutral, one standard form that removes doubt about motive or bias.

That’s the backdrop to a tweet Ezra sent after passing through airport security at Calgary International Airport. The guard searching his bag had a Palestinian flag sticker attached to his security badge. Ezra's immediate question was simple: why is a security officer in a politically sensitive role advertising a political cause while screening passengers?

Rather than confront the guard and risk retaliation, as airport security officers have enormous discretionary power when your flight is minutes from departure, Ezra simply posted the observation online.

