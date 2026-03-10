EZRA LEVANT | The secret Aboriginal treaty threatening millions of BC property rights

About this Episode

On February 20th, 2026, the federal government quietly signed a Rights Recognition Agreement with the Musqueam Indian Band of Vancouver, a group of roughly 1,500 people. Under this deal, the Musqueam claim Aboriginal title over Vancouver, Burnaby, Richmond, North Vancouver, West Vancouver, parts of Coquitlam, Surrey and Delta, land where more than two million Canadians of many ethnic backgrounds live.

At first glance, the Musqueam chief reassured the public that private property wouldn’t be affected. Yet the agreement explicitly grants Aboriginal title, which Canada’s Supreme Court has repeatedly defined as ownership of the land itself, not a symbolic gesture. The secrecy surrounding the negotiation only deepens the concern. For an agreement of such magnitude, affecting millions of citizens, transparency is not optional — it's mandatory.

John Carpay, executive director of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, joins Ezra on the show tonight, warning that this deal effectively creates a race-based third order of government in Vancouver. The Musqueam will have a formal political role alongside federal and provincial authorities, a framework unprecedented in Canadian law. This undermines the principle of equality before the law and risks stoking divisions among the city’s population.

If you want to watch the video versions of these podcasts, make sure to begin your free RebelNewsPlus trial by subscribing at http://www.RebelNewsPlus.com.