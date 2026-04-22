EZRA LEVANT | The truth behind Carney’s sudden military recruitment surge revealed

About this Episode

The Canadian Armed Forces are reportedly smashing recruitment targets ... but the way those numbers are being counted is raising serious concerns. Beneath the celebratory headlines lies a controversial shift: increasing reliance on foreign nationals and loosening long-standing vetting standards to bring them in.

At first glance, the story sounds like a win. Stronger enlistment numbers suggest renewed confidence, a bolstered defence force, and progress toward meeting international commitments. But the details reveal the true story, one that calls into question both the sustainability and integrity of this approach.

Senior defence officials have openly acknowledged that recruitment efforts now include non-citizens. On its own, that’s not unprecedented. Many countries allow limited pathways for foreign nationals to serve. What’s different here is the admission that screening requirements have been reduced to accelerate intake.

That raises huge questions. What safeguards have been weakened? What risks are being accepted in exchange for better-looking statistics?

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