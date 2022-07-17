You didn't elect Tiff Macklem, but you'd better get used to him printing money

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed the impact of Tiff Macklem's economic policies on Canadians. You might be thinking — who? Exactly. No one elected him, but he's the governor of the Bank of Canada. He’s like Theresa Tam — you didn’t vote him in and you can’t vote him out.

Tiff says the economy is too wild; there’s too much inflation; the price of everything is too high. But that happened because of Tiff Macklem.

Besides setting interest rates, the other chief duty of the BoC governor is printing money. Which Macklem has done more than any other BoC governor in history. Because Trudeau told him to.

And now he's hiking interest rates on you, telling you to spend less, own less, live less, because he wouldn’t tell Trudeau to spend less and borrow less.

