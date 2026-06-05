EZRA LEVANT | Tim Hortons bans Rebel News nationwide over Temporary Foreign Worker questions

About this Episode

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Tim Hortons threatens to sue us if we keep asking their managers questions.

Jon Domanko, Vice-President of Legal for The TDL Group Corp. — the corporate entity that licenses and controls Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada — has sent Rebel News a letter accusing its personnel of "demonstrating a pattern of attending Tim Hortons restaurant premises and confronting team members and guests on camera, without consent and without warning."

Except that has never happened. When Ezra Levant visited a North York Tim Hortons recently, he immediately identified himself, stated who he was with, and asked to speak to a manager. When asked to leave, he left. David Menzies did similarly.

After receiving the notice, Tamara Ugolini visited a Tim Hortons location while remaining entirely off the property — and the company still called the police. Officers responded promptly, assessed the situation, and left without interfering. Because nothing illegal was happening.

None of that mattered to Tim Hortons' lawyers. The letter now permanently bans Rebel News Network and all persons acting on its behalf from every Tim Hortons restaurant, drive-thru, parking lot, distribution facility, and corporate office in Canada.

If you want to watch the video versions of these podcasts, make sure to begin your free RebelNewsPlus trial by subscribing at http://www.RebelNewsPlus.com.