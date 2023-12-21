Ezra Levant travels to meet Vivek Ramaswamy in Iowa!

E-transfer (Canada):

I've got some big news for you. I'm currently at O'Hare Airport, a bustling hub for United Airlines and one of the busiest airports globally. I'm excited to share that I'm on my way to Iowa!

I've never been to Iowa before, but you know as well as I do, it is a very important place in the presidential primaries. It's where the Republican Party right now is vetting its candidates.

Donald Trump has a large lead in the polls, and Ron DeSantis is falling back a bit. Nikki Haley is gaining as is Vivek Ramaswamy, he's an interesting spark plug in these debates. In fact, you could say he's sort of Trump-like, he even says he's supportive of Donald Trump. He has been taking it to the other candidates in brutal ways using Trump's signature nicknames.

I was in our office, minding my own business and I got a direct message on Twitter from Vivek Ramaswamy himself. He was inviting me to an event at a large truck stop to discuss Canadian truckers.

I asked if I could get a one-on-one interview, and he agreed to make it happen. So, here we are, just landed in Chicago, about to grab a car and hit the road into Iowa.

Wish me luck! I've never interviewed a U.S. presidential primary candidate before. It'll be fun! Especially since the subject matter is truckers and freedom.

To keep up to date with my journey here, please go to www.RebelFieldReports.com.